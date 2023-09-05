Port Clarence flood victim pleads for action
A widower has called for action after his home was flooded for the fourth time in less than 30 years.
Fred Forth, 75, said he was living "on edge all the time" after water once again flooded his property in Port Clarence, Stockton last month.
Torrential rain in August caused drains to overflow, with children using rubber dinghies to get around the streets.
Northumbrian Water said it was working to find a "long-term fix" to issues at a local pumping station.
Mr Forth, whose Fieldview Close property was previously flooded in 1996, 1999 and 2013, described the situation as "beyond belief".
Like a waterfall
"I thought once was enough.
"I look out of my window and it starts to rain and I'm thinking - is it or isn't it going to come back?
"I daren't leave the house because I don't want to come back and find [it] covered in water.
"It started raining and I didn't sleep for two or three days. That's how scared I am.
"When the water was coming down, I was panicking. It poured out of the drains. It was like a waterfall."
Following the August floods, the retired fireman and photographer had his laminate flooring removed and is using dehumidifiers in an effort to get rid of damp, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Long-term fix'
Northumbrian Water said "a combination of persistent rainfall, unusually high tidal waters and issues with a tidal valve at the local pumping station, which would normally help prevent tidal water from overwhelming our network, contributed to localised flooding" on 2 August.
"Our teams worked 24 hours a day to pump water away from houses, and with partners to offer support to residents - as well as operating additional tankers to help reduce water levels in the streets as quickly as possible.
"We are now in the process of planning a long-term fix to the storm water pumping station to make sure that this issue does not happen again."
The water company added that they are "keen to work with and support our partners with their flood protection plans for the area".
The Environment Agency said it was "dedicated to reducing the risk of flooding" and was working with Northumbrian Water and Stockton Borough Council.
It stated a £16m flood defence scheme, finished in 2016, was providing a high level of protection for homes in the area, with further plans to be discussed with the community later this year.
