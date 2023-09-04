Stockton: Man critically ill after late-night assault
- Published
A man is critically ill in hospital after being assaulted in a town centre.
The attack happened just after midnight on Saturday on the High Street in Stockton, close to the Ship Inn Yard alley, police said.
The 54-year-old man was taken to University Hospital of North Tees with a serious head injury.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further inquiries, Cleveland Police said.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police.
