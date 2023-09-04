Two micro-pubs approved in Billingham

Plans for two separate micro-pubs in Billingham have been approved by councillors.

A former hair salon on Clifton Avenue and empty offices on Station Road are set to be converted after getting the go-ahead from Stockton Borough Council.

Neither plan attracted any comments or objections from Billingham Town Council or neighbours.

Under the planning conditions, both can be open until 23:00, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Manjinder Jagpal, of Ingleby Barwick Land and Property Developments, was granted permission to change the former Salon K on Clifton Avenue, which had been empty for five months, into a micro-beer and wine bar.

A micro-beer and wine bar will be coming to Clifton Avenue

Planning officers said it would "provide a daytime as well as evening use and would add a different offer to the existing centre" while not causing any harm to the shopping parade.

The developer said it would have a positive economic impact and "bring additional vitality" to the area with a prospective tenant lined up to take it on after a three to six month conversion project.

In a separate application, Sean Kennedy was permitted to change a former insurance broker on Station Road into the new Village Crossing Bar.

The Village Crossing Bar will be opened in former officers on Station Road

Planning officers said there were already pubs, cafés, restaurants and takeaways in the area, adding: "Whilst it is acknowledged this could potentially create two adjoining drinking establishments adjacent to one another, it is not considered the development would result in such a harmful over-concentration."

