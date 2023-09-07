Work to move A183 Coast Road away from cliff completed
A project to relocate a road away from the cliff tops - and aim to preserve it for 50 more years - has been finished despite initial delays.
Work to move 1,640ft (500m) of the A183 Coast Road between South Shields and Whitburn started last year.
It had previously suffered delays, with the most recent revised completion date of July.
South Tyneside Council said the road was at risk of falling into the sea and the move was "vital for public safety".
A survey found the section, between Marsden Lime Kilns and the caravan site near Marsden Grotto, would be compromised due to coastal erosion.
The road has since been moved about 85ft (24m) inland, while the site of the old road has been turned into grassland.
'Vital for safety'
Margaret Meling, the council's lead member for economic growth, said: "I'd like to thank drivers for their patience while this essential work has been carried out.
"This project was vital for public safety. It involved a great deal of planning and preparation because it was important to take account of the area's natural and historical feature."
She added she hoped the works would mean the route, which "showcases our beautiful coastline", would be protected for about 50 years.
Some concerns over the longevity of the scheme were previously raised by local residents.
However, its project manager David Pringle previously said the work had been "guided by the experts", based on historic data and climate change analysis.
