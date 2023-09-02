Bishop Auckland's The Hut to be bulldozed for new bus station
A family-run café which has traded for more than 14 years will be bulldozed to make way for a new bus station.
Durham County Council is due to start work on a multimillion-pound hub in Bishop Auckland later this month.
Contractors will need to demolish The Hut, located near the Newgate Shopping Centre, before construction starts.
Co-owner Jacqueline Davison said it was "very sad" as the business closed on Saturday.
Plans to redevelop the ageing site, removing existing outdoor shelters and a toilet block, were approved earlier this year.
The council said it would be replaced with a new station featuring indoor seating, public toilets, parent and child facilities, and space for a café.
But Ms Davison said the business, which she ran along with husband Paul, had been a huge part of her family's lives.
She said: "My children have grown up knowing The Hut and so have many others. It's a little hub and people rely on it for a chat and a catch-up."
After being first made aware of the plans in January, she hoped to remain trading but was unable to stay on the site beyond this month.
She said she was not convinced the new bus station was necessary, adding "the money could be spent better elsewhere, there are other services that require funding before a bus station".
On social media earlier, the family praised patrons who had visited over the years, adding: "We hope we served you well".
Council bosses said the demolition of the café was not "taken lightly" and it had given "careful consideration".
"We have worked very positively with the owners of The Hut and have continued to support them throughout this process," said Susan Robinson, head of corporate property and land.
"The replacement of Bishop Auckland bus station is a key part of the redevelopment of the town and will significantly increase visitor numbers, boost footfall, and enhance trade for local businesses."
She said it would support "wider investment" in the town, which is receiving more than £192m in funding to improve transport connections, leisure facilities and cultural attractions.
However, some locals have voiced concerns over the development, suggesting the council should have "prioritised" improvements to the town's high streets, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ahead of the development, temporary bus stops are being installed along Tenters Street and Newgate Street before the closure of the bus station on 10 September.
Additional reporting by Bill Edgar
