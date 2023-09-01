Teesside 'River pirate' tackles litter after bins removed
A man known as the "River Pirate" has been praised for tackling litter at a beauty spot after its bins were removed.
More than 50 bins are being removed from along the River Tees following funding cuts.
The Canal and River Trust said it could no longer afford the annual £30,000 cost to maintain the bins in Stockton.
The charity thanked Steve Sanders for his "fantastic work" in educating the public - and for donating his own bin.
Alex Cunningham, the town's Labour MP, previously said the area would become "unwelcoming" if the bins were removed.
Mr Cunningham said he had written to Environment Secretary Therese Coffey and asked her to review the decision to reduce the trust's funding by £300m.
The government said it had already awarded it "a significant £550m in funding" and was "supporting them".
The trust empties, cleans and disposes of waste in the bins on land it owns beside canals and rivers.
Earlier this month, it said it expected the bins to go in the "next few months", and blamed the loss of government grants, which it said had left it with "soaring costs".
"I've been coming down to the river for over half a century," said Steve, known locally as the "River Pirate" because of his love for the area.
"In an ideal world, the public would take their rubbish home but we don't live in an ideal world.
"People sit in their cars and eat, then throw rubbish out the window."
He said he brought his own bin home down to the river.
I live by myself, I'd be lucky if I fill that bin up in two months, so my bins at home aren't getting used," he said.
"We don't inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.
"If we don't appreciate what we've got, what are we going to leave?"
Sean McGinley, a director at the Canal and River Trust, said people's passion for the Tees Barrage was "great".
"We do understand their concerns," he said.
"As a charity, we looked at the cost of emptying bins but as an organisation we're financially challenged. Unfortunately the bins had to go.
"We're asking people to take their litter home. Most people are willing to help us."
He said the issue of litter was "sad to see".
"What the River Pirate has done is fantastic."
Mike Lowe, owner of San Seb Coffee, said local people were "appalled" by the decision to remove the bins.
"People come down to enjoy this gem of the area and it's disappointing. We want to look after the area".
