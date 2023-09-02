Middlesbrough and Redcar leisure centres to partly shut
- Published
Five leisure centres will partly-close for three weeks to undergo a £1.1m refurbishment project.
Middlesbrough Sport Village, Neptune Centre, Rainbow Leisure Centre and Eston Leisure Centre - and Guisborough Swim and Fitness Centre gyms - will close between September and November.
But other facilities at each site such as squash courts will remain open.
Operator Everyone Active said it would help improve the health and wellbeing of nearby communities.
Middlesbrough Council and Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council said they would be replacing or adding extra training equipment.
Meanwhile, contractors are also carrying out remedial work to flooring and repainting interiors.
Philippa Storey, Middlesbrough deputy mayor and executive member for culture, said: "We know how important our gyms and leisure facilities are to the communities they serve.
"These important upgrades and improvements will ensure they're fit for purpose for the foreseeable future, and continue to be used and enjoyed by residents of all ages and abilities."
Everyone Active area contract manager Paul Ayre said the refits would provide "state-of-the-art" equipment for people of all ages and fitness levels, while the majority of gym facilities would be expanded.
"While the gyms concerned will need to close for a brief period to allow works to be carried out, it will be well worth it when the refurbishments are complete," he said.
The closure of each gym will be staggered to allow residents to find alternative centres:
- Eston Leisure Centre will close from 11 September to 30 September
- Rainbow Leisure centre from 25 September to 14 October
- Neptune Centre from 9 October to 28 October
- Middlesbrough Sports Village from 23 October to 11 November
- Guisborough Swim and Fitness Centre from 23 October to 28 October
