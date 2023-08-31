Darlington nightclub demolition delayed with cost rising
The demolition of two derelict nightclubs has been delayed due to structural issues that could also see the cost rise.
Darlington Borough Council wants to flatten the former Aruba and Route 66 venues on King Street to make way for new development.
The demolition was set to cost £220,000 but council chiefs said £70,000 more could now be needed.
Work is set to start in late 2023 once a bat licence has been issued.
'Complex issues'
The buildings, which have been empty for several years, still have the old signage intact and are a visible memory of two of the town's former nightlife hotspots, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The latest report from the local authority said the site's redevelopment had been delayed.
"Structural investigations and party wall works are still ongoing due to some complex issues," it added.
Elsewhere in the town centre, work is continuing at the site of the former Sports Direct warehouse behind Crown Street library.
The site has previously been identified as one where new office space could be built to cope with the rising demand in the town centre, with the next stage of redevelopment works due to start soon.
