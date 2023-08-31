Darlington railway signal house to be turned into flats
A former railway building which was earmarked for demolition is to be turned into flats.
Plans had been approved to raze the Signal House in Whessoe Road, Darlington, to make way for a new development.
However, its owner decided against the plans after learning nearby railway attractions were being restored.
It stands next to an engine shed, built in 1861, from the Stockton and Darlington Railway.
Fresh plans to retain the building and convert it into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 22 people have since been approved by Darlington Borough Council.
Proposals showed a mix of bedrooms, bathrooms and communal spaces will be built over two storeys, while the ground floor will continue to be commercially let.
The building also stood next to a level crossing, which linked the workshops to the railway network, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Incredible development'
It comes as the council is renovating the Head of Steam rail museum, which incorporates the engine shed, in a bid to attract visitors from across the UK and overseas.
"If I had known about the incredible development happening just next door as part of the Rail Heritage Quarter, I would have never looked to demolish Signal House," Francis Ward, who owns the building, said.
"But here I am, three years later, desperate to ensure that this building, which formed part of that original history, is given a new life as a unique living space that compliments the surrounding area."
He said that there were "so many incredible buildings" at risk of being demolished as it is "easier for developers to start from scratch".
He added that "repurposing our history" outweighed any other concerns he had for the site, adding the development as a whole will be a "great success".
The redevelopment of Signal House is due to start later this year, while work on the Head of Steam is due to be completed in 2025.
