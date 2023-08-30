Great North Run: 102-year-old walker set to be oldest entrant
At 102-years-old, Bill Cooksey hopes to become the oldest person to finish the Great North Run.
The centenarian, who walks about two miles a day to keep fit, will tackle the half marathon route from Newcastle to South Shields on 10 September.
Mr Cooksey, from Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, is raising funds to support his local NHS Trust charity and will be accompanied by two others.
"I hope it will encourage other people to try the same thing," he said.
Due to his age, Mr Cooksey will be accompanied by his friend Gavin Hasting and Sue Jacques, chief executive of County Durham and Darlington NHS Trust.
The RAF veteran set himself a challenge of walking 100 miles (161km) when he turned 100 years old, trekking 10 miles a day for 10 days along the Locomotion Way between Newton Aycliffe and Shildon stations.
Not stopping there, the retired teacher clocked up 1,000 miles (1609km) on his tricycle to celebrate his 101st birthday.
He has been given a special Great North Run 102 number, signed by the half marathon's founder Sir Brendan Foster.
"Very often you get to the the same age and say 'that's it, I'm not supposed to be able to do this' but I just carried on as normal and I shall continue to do so until I am forced to stop," Mr Cooksey told BBC Radio Newcastle.
"I don't think that record will stand for long - there will be people out there who are much fitter than I am, and they will decide, 'well if he can do it, I can do it' - and good luck to them," he added.
Mr Cooksey, who was born in Wales, has enjoyed walking since his retirement in 1980.
He recently walked 12 miles (19km) between Seaton Carew and Hartlepool to test his fitness in terms of being able to do the 13.1 mile (21km) course.
The father-of-three encouraged everybody to walk at least two miles a day and has completed all the long-distance paths in Northern England.
"When I am doing an ordinary walk I don't make any attempt of hurrying, I just saunter along," he said, adding: "You go out to walk for solitude and to think about things."
He said he put his good health down to keeping active, as well as a good diet and lifestyle.
"The only thing I regret is having to give up dancing, I think that's another secret to good health," he added.
