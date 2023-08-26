Bishop Auckland: Work to start on 'thriving and attractive' bus station
Work on a new bus station which a councillor claims will be a "thriving and attractive hub" is due to start next month.
Bishop Auckland's current bus station will close on 10 September and start operating from a temporary base.
The project will involve demolishing outdoor shelters and replacing them with an indoor bus station.
Durham County Council got £11.8m from the Future High Streets Fund to improve facilities in the town.
The Labour-run council said its plans would support businesses by attracting visitors to the town and tackle parking shortages.
James Rowlandson, cabinet member for resources, investment and assets, said: "Plans to improve sustainable transport and parking in Bishop Auckland are key aspects of our ambitions to regenerate the town.
"We are committed to ensuring the new bus station becomes a thriving and attractive hub to everyone who lives and works in, and visits, the area."
Once the current bus station on Saddler Street closes, buses will temporarily start operating from Tenters Street and Newgate Street from 11 September.
