Newton Aycliffe: Balaclava-clad teens claimed they were collecting vape
- Published
Two boys seen wearing balaclavas and holding bolt croppers in a garden at night said they were picking up a vape from a friend, police have revealed.
The pair, aged 13 and 16, were spotted in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, by officers targeting suspected burglars.
When stopped in a garden in Hallington Head on 11 August at 02:00 BST, the pair claimed to have travelled from Ferryhill for the device.
They were arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal and bailed.
Bail conditions were put in place preventing them from entering Newton Aycliffe.
Police said when the teenagers were questioned their story had changed, with the older boy claiming to have been offered £30 to sell his bolt croppers, which he believed was best to do in the middle of the night.
Insp Sarah Honeyman, from Durham Police, praised residents for reporting suspicious activity after homes in parts of the town had been targeted.
A special operation was launched, which saw plain-clothes officers deployed.
"I want to thank residents for their continued commitment to report any suspicious activity that allowed us to be so specific in this operation which helps us target our resources to any identified hotspot areas," Insp Honeyman said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.