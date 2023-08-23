Skinningrove's fishing boat restored after years on beach
A fishing boat which became a "local landmark" on a beach for almost two decades has been restored.
The Repus Cole was displayed on Skinningrove Beach in 2005 after being saved from destruction.
It had belonged to Skinningrove fisherman Wilbur Cox, who died in the 1980s, and became a memorial to those lost at sea.
Redcar and Cleveland Council said it would continue to "proudly stand" on the beach for future generations.
'Back to life'
The boat had originally been stored at South Gare before it was brought back to the village for display.
It was eventually displayed opposite the home of Mr Cox's daughter, Marie, who said she was "delighted" the boat had been brought "back to life".
She said: "Not only does this boat hold fond memories of him for us, but it's also a very fitting memorial to all our local fishermen who sadly lost their lives at sea.
"It's amazing to see so many people enjoying this beautiful boat. We hope the boat remains in our village for many more years to come."
After being exposed to the elements, the condition of the wood and statues had deteriorated.
'Well-known importance'
A series of works were commissioned to make repairs and repaint the hull before the statues were encased in fiberglass.
Adam Brook, the council's cabinet member for neighbourhood and housing, said it was a "significant local landmark" whose "importance" was a "well-known fact."
The council funded the restoration along with contributions from Brotton ward councillors Barry Hunt, Martin Fletcher and Graham Cutler.
