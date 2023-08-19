Darlington football fundraiser to support orphaned brothers
- Published
A football community has come together to support two young brothers whose parents died within just four months of each other.
Almost £16,000 has been raised for Robbie, 12, and Logan, 13, who are being cared for by relatives.
Their mum Shelley died in March, and their dad Mike passed away in July.
A special tournament will be held at Hurworth Albion FC, near Darlington, on Sunday from 09:30 BST, to raise funds to help support the boys.
There are hopes their cousin Caitlyn Smith, 19, will become the boys' legal guardian, and steps are already being taken to make this happen.
Her father Shane, the boys' uncle and their mother's brother, described it as a "life-changing decision" for his daughter, and the fundraising efforts would make a massive difference.
"We thought it would make a couple of hundred pounds, which she was happy with, and she has just been blown away by all the love and kindness out there in the world," he said.
"She has stepped up and that's what she did for Michelle and Mike and they will be watching down and be so proud of her."
The fundraising event has been organised by Hurworth Albion FC - known as the Family Club - where Robbie plays for the under-13s team, and where his dad helped out.
"It's amazing to think that you never have that much support, but all the donations come in and you realise how many people there are to help you through it," Robbie told BBC Look North.
"Emotionally it has helped me push through the hard time."
Logan added: "I am really thankful for everyone helping us."
The club, based in Hurworth-on-Tees, said it believed in "the strength of our community" and its "ability to come together in times of need.
"The objective is not only to raise funds but also to show them that they are not alone in their journey," added club chairman Kelvin Russell.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.