'Late food' Middlesbrough takeaway attacker given hospital order
- Published
A man with schizophrenia who stabbed a takeaway worker over a late food delivery has been detained in a mental health hospital.
Javid Sadiq was having an episode when he knifed a worker at Dixy Chicken in Middlesbrough in the neck, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Sadiq, 33, told police he attacked shop staff on 3 December because his "food didn't arrive in time".
He admitted wounding with intent and attempted wounding of another worker.
The court heard Sadiq, of Maldon Road in Middlesbrough, went into the shop on Linthorpe Road shortly before 21:00 GMT saying he had an issue with a food order.
Paul Newcombe, prosecuting, said Sadiq became aggressive and tried to force his way behind the counter but was stopped by a worker.
There was a "scuffle" and Sadiq pulled out a black-handled kitchen knife and slashed the man on the cheek and collar.
He then attempted to stab another worker in the stomach before puncturing the second man's neck behind his ear.
Recorder David Brooke KC said it was "very lucky" the man was not "very seriously injured".
'Serious harm risk'
Multiple other workers held Sadiq to the floor until Cleveland Police came and arrested him.
He made no comment in police interview apart from when asked why he had attacked the men and he said: "The food didn't arrive in time."
Dr Christopher Green, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, said Sadiq had a history of schizophrenia and was having an episode at the time, "hearing voices and having paranoid ideas".
He said Sadiq posed a risk of "serious harm" to the public.
The judge ordered Sadiq be detained in a mental health hospital near Milton Keynes under a Section 41 order, meaning he can only be released when the secretary of state permits it.
He was also banned from contacting the worker injured in the neck for 10 years, although the judge said it "may be" Sadiq would not be released in that time anyway.
