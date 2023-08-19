Hartlepool: Children's homes approved amid rise in young care cases
- Published
Two new children's homes are to go ahead in Hartlepool despite concerns from residents.
It comes as the council's leader said there had been "more and more cases of children being taken into care".
The Star Centre in Flint Walk would be turned into accommodation housing three children, which had been its original plan before being used as offices.
Council officers said it would "prevent looked-after children having to be sent out of the Hartlepool area".
The development will see two separate units created, one with two bedrooms and the other with one, to help accommodate a "range of age groups and needs".
Residents submitted 11 objections raising concerns the development would lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour, crime, noise and parking issues.
'Win-win'
However, the plans were unanimously approved by the council's planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday.
Conservative council leader Mike Young, who rules as part of coalition with the Independents, said it would be "hugely beneficial" for the local authority to be able to provide its own provision.
Labour's Moss Boddy added the proposals were a "win-win" due to helping keep Hartlepool children "as locally placed as possible", while also saving the council money by reducing the need for out-of-borough placements.
The approval was in line with officer recommendations who ruled the idea would "not give rise to adverse impacts" on planning matters such as safety and security, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Each site would have round-the-clock supervision, and feature staff bedrooms, bathrooms, office space, a lounge, a kitchen and dining facilities.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.