Hartlepool fire: Cars burnt out on several streets
- Published
A number of homes in Hartlepool were evacuated overnight because of several car fires in multiple streets in the town.
Fires on Caledonian Road, Baden Street, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Osborne Road and Brinkburn Road were attended by emergency services.
Cleveland Police said that officers were on the scene at about 02:00 BST.
People were urged to avoid the areas affected while crews from Cleveland Fire Brigade dealt with the scene.
