Middlesbrough house fire linked to cannabis farm's 'dangerous electrics'
A house fire is believed to have been caused by "dangerous electrics" powering a cannabis farm.
Some 49 plants, with an estimated street value of £40,000, were found spread across a number of rooms in Clive Road, Middlesbrough.
Images released by Cleveland Police show extensive damage to the inside, including charred ceilings, with the blaze spreading to another property.
Nobody was injured in the fire, which started at about midday on Friday.
Neighbourhood Sgt John Sproson said it highlighted the dangers that cannabis farms can pose in the community.
"It is fortunate that the fire did not spread even further and that no one was hurt, however, significant damage has been caused," he said.
"Landlords are asked to be vigilant when renting to tenants that they do not know, especially if they are offering cash payments.
"Dangerous wiring which is used to bypass electricity meters proves to be a fire hazard at most cannabis farms which are discovered, which can put lives at risk and cause damage to other properties."
