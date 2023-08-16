Ideas sought for regeneration of Hartlepool town centre
- Published
Residents in Hartlepool are being asked for opinions on a masterplan intended to help the town's redevelopment.
It forms part of the remit of a development corporation set up last year.
The body will have powers to acquire, develop, hold and dispose of land - with the aim of fast-tracking regeneration.
Plans include the rebuilding Hartlepool's waterfront and construction of up to 1,300 homes.
Tees Valley Mayor Lord Houchen said contributing ideas offered a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to help "get things moving."
He added: "This document will give us a clear framework to help speed up planning processes while making sure anyone who comes to the board with a proposition knows exactly what we're looking for.
"This will cut down on speculative proposals and free up resources so we can kick-start the change we want to see sooner rather than later."
Opening the masterplan to people living in the town, along with potential investors, comes after planning powers were granted to the corporations in June.
It will also give developers and investors an understanding of what proposals will be supported.
The area included in Hartlepool's Development Corporation (HDC) will encompass Oakesway Business Park, Queens Meadow Business Park, retail and leisure land - including Mill House Leisure Centre and Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, as well as public realm and civic buildings.
The Tees Valley Combined Authority has committed £10m to Hartlepool.
Mike Young, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and HDC board member, called the masterplan an "exciting and inspiring vision".
He added: "I would strongly encourage people to take part in the consultation and have their say in helping to shape this key document."
The consultation will run until 10 September, with approval due two weeks later.
