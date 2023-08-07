Ex-Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston charged with not declaring interests
- Published
An ex-mayor is due to appear in court charged with not disclosing financial interests during his time in office.
Andy Preston, Middlesbrough's independent mayor from 2019 to 2023, has been charged with four counts of non-disclosure of pecuniary interests in executive meetings.
The 57-year-old is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court on 21 August, Cleveland Police confirmed.
Mr Preston was ousted in May, when Labour's Chris Cooke became mayor.
Mr Cooke won by just 760 votes, with 10,956 votes to Mr Preston's 10,196.
Cleveland Police confirmed the charges related to contravention of the Localism Act 2011.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.