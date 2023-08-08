Hartlepool goldsmith delighted by Johnny Depp pendant sale
A goldsmith from Hartlepool said he was delighted to see a pendant he made being worn by Johnny Depp.
Mark Lloyd said he initially thought it was a "wind-up" when someone called him asking to personalise a necklace for the Hollywood star.
He said a friend of Mr Depp's bought the Ankh design from Mr Lloyd's Dune range for the actor and musician's 60th birthday.
Mr Lloyd's friend took pictures of Mr Depp wearing the pendant at a gig.
The master goldsmith, who has had a shop in Hartlepool for 23 years, said a woman contacted his shop asking if he could customise a pendant by adding the initials JD on the back.
He said when he asked what that stood for he was told "Johnny Depp," which he said he thought was a "wind-up".
He sent the engraved pendant and got an email back to say Mr Depp "loved it", Mr Lloyd said.
A friend of Mr Lloyd's was at a gig of Mr Depp's a short while later and took pictures of the actor in which he can be seen wearing the necklace.
"It was a strange feeling," Mr Lloyd said, but added: "I could see why it was a good fit for him, it goes with everything else he was wearing.
"I've seen a few pictures now of him wearing it so he must love it."
He said it had "taken a while to sink in", adding: "You think 'a superstar is wearing a piece of my jewellery', so yeah that is special."
