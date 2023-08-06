Thousands flock to Stockton International Riverside Festival

Acrobats Cie Bivouac performing on SaturdayStockton International Riverside Festival
Acrobats Cie Bivouac performed on Saturday and will repeat their dazzling feats closing the festival

Thousands of people flocked to a four-day festival on Teesside despite wet weather hitting the schedule.

Street performers, musicians and parades entertained crowds at Stockton's International Riverside Festival, which got under way on Thursday.

A number of scheduled performances were cancelled on Saturday as heavy rain swept the North East.

The event was due to conclude at 21:30 BST with an acrobatics show.

Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council expected about 50,000 people to attend the festival.

International troupe Alleyne Dance wowed onlookers
The four-day event kicked off on Thursday
Musicians kept crowds entertained
Council chiefs were expecting about 50,000 to attend the festival
The colourful performances grabbed the attention of visitors

