Tetley Tea workers vote for strike in row over pay
- Published
Workers at a Tetley Tea factory have voted for strike action in a dispute over pay.
The GMB union said 97% of its members at the plant in Eaglescliffe, near Stockton-on-Tees, supported the industrial action.
It added that no date had been set for the walkout of the "predominately woman workforce".
Tata Consumer Products, which owns the business, has been approached for comment.
Laura Maughan, GMB organiser, said: "Tetley workers have faced years of real-terms pay cuts. Now, during a cost-of-living crisis, they are standing together and demand better.
She added that some workers were "struggling to support their families" and were "having to resort to food banks".
