Darlington Dolphin Centre: Repairs may see main pool shut until January
- Published
A leisure centre's swimming pool may not reopen until next year after a leak was uncovered during a multimillion-pound refurbishment.
The main pool at Darlington's Dolphin Centre has been closed for "essential maintenance" since January.
It was due to be ready by October before the defect was found, which has affected concrete support beams below.
A report recommended the work was carried out while the pool was shut, delaying reopening until late January.
Councillors are to make a decision at a special meeting on 11 August.
Due to the extent of the work required, if the pool was reopened in October it would be likely to have to close again within 18 months for the other work to be completed.
The pool, which is 40 years old, would finally open by late January 2024, the council said.
It added that swimming lessons and lane sessions would still take place in the leisure centre's training pool.
Labour cabinet member for health and housing Matthew Roche said: "Like any property of that age, it needs ongoing care and attention to maintain its high-quality facilities.
"I appreciate and understand that people are keen to have their main pool back as soon as possible.
"[But] the last thing we would want to do is open the pool prematurely, only to see it have to close again for further and more costly repairs within 18 months."
