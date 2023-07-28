Injured sheep put down after being dumped in Norton street
A sheep found with severe injuries after being dumped in Stockton has been put down, police have said.
The ewe was found by a member of the public on green land between Ida Street and Waterford Road in Norton at about 09:30 BST on Wednesday.
Cleveland Police said it had severe injuries which stopped it from walking.
Tyre tracks were found on the green suggesting the animal had been dumped from a vehicle. Officers are investigating.
A force spokeswoman said: "The ewe was taken to the vet where it was decided that to prevent further suffering it would be euthanised."
