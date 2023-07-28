Teesport: Green light given for lithium refinery plant
- Published
A plant which will refine lithium - a material used in electric car batteries - is to be built on Teesside.
Green Lithium, which it said would be the first large-scale facility in the UK, will be built in PD Ports' Teesport site after getting the go ahead from Redcar and Cleveland Council.
The company said it hoped to open the plant in 2027.
It added more than 1,000 jobs would be created during construction, with about 250 more when it opens.
The company said the plant would provide an alternative market for European electric car manufacturers who are reliant on China and East Asia, where 89% of the world's lithium is currently refined.
Lithium is a key component in rechargeable batteries that power numerous gadgets such as smartphones and laptops, as well as electric cars.
Last month the mining of battery-grade lithium carbonate in Cornwall was announced.
It is expected the Teesport plant will produce 50,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium chemicals to provide batteries for one million EV car batteries every year.
The 58-acre site was chosen because of its access to a deep-water port, the availability of locally-supplied renewable energy and hydrogen gas.
As well as refining lithium for EV batteries, the chemical will also be used in the production of lithium-ion batteries and energy storage.
Green Lithium hopes the plant will encourage more gigafactories, which produce batteries, to be built in the UK.
