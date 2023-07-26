A66: Road closed by 40-tonne fallen pipe reopens
- Published
Repairs to a busy road that was damaged when a 40-tonne industrial vessel fell from a lorry have been completed ahead of schedule.
The section of the westbound A66 in Middlesbrough is due to be reopened at 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
A crane was used to remove the 66ft-long (20m) gas heat exchanger from the bridge at North Ormesby.
Repairs have been made to the bridge deck, waterproof membrane and tarmac on the viaduct.
The road, one of the busiest in the North East, was closed for a week when the incident happened.
Middlesbrough Council described the removal as a "complex" operation.
A spokesman said: "We're pleased to be able to reopen the carriageway earlier than expected now the repair work is complete.
"Once again, we'd like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding in what have been highly unusual circumstances."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.