Hartlepool voyeur sentenced after multiple admissions
- Published
A man who admitted voyeurism has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Joseph Casey, 46, from Hartlepool, told police he needed help when he was arrested in August.
He told Teesside Crown Court he got a "rush" from recording intimate films of others rather than watching them.
Judge Mr Recorder Smith said both and he and the probation service were "sceptical" about his motivations. Casey was jailed for six months suspended for two years.
The court heard Casey made "full and frank admissions" and was "sorry" for what he had done.
Casey, of Arncliffe Gardens, admitted two charges of voyeurism and one of installing equipment for purposes of voyeurism, namely a Samsung tablet, dating between January and July 2022.
He was also made subject to a seven-year-long sexual harm prevention order and told to complete 150 hours unpaid work.
The judge said the probation service would be able to do more work with Casey if he was in the community rather than in prison for such a short time.
Casey must sign the sex offenders register for seven years.
