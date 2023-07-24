'Inhumane and cruel' Middlesbrough rapist jailed for 16 years
- Published
A rapist called "inhumane" and "cruel" by police has been jailed for 16 years.
Lee Kenneth Murphy, 49, and from Middlesbrough, attacked a woman on two occasions in 2022 and 2023, Cleveland Police said.
Det Ch Insp Simone Bennett praised the victim for her "bravery" after Murphy was found guilty of two counts of rape and assault at Teesside Crown Court.
After his release he will serve four years on extended licence, a court spokesperson said.
Ms Bennett said Murphy, of Grove Road, committed "violent and despicable crimes", adding: "His actions towards the victim in this case were nothing less than inhumane and cruel, which I have no doubt will have a lasting impact on the victim's life.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the victim in this case for her bravery.
"Without the victim demonstrating such courage Murphy would not have been convicted of these heinous crimes."
