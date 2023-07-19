Funds raised for Guisborough bakery burgled twice in fortnight
- Published
More than £7,000 has been raised for a community bakery which has been broken into twice in as many weeks.
Ed Hamilton-Trewhitt, owner of the Brickyard Bakery and Academy in Guisborough, said it was the bakery's worst few weeks since it began in 2015.
He said the bakery's main oven also broke over that time.
The non-profit bakery provides food for local people at affordable prices and recently made 2,500 free breakfasts for children sitting SATs exams.
During a burglary on 11 July, more than £1,000 in cash was taken.
Mr Hamilton-Trewhitt, said setting up a crowdfunding page had made him feel "uncomfortable" but that locals had been very supportive.
He said since their "trusty and incredibly hardworking old oven finally gave up", they were baking 100 loaves a day in four small ovens.
He said: "As you can imagine it's made things pretty tricky, and although determined not to close and let anyone down we simply haven't been able to keep the shop as well stocked as normal.
"We have not increased our prices in seven years despite the crazy escalating costs of food and energy, this along with our continued efforts to help the community, has sadly meant we simply have no money left."
He thanked people for their donations which were helping staff get through their "worst fortnight" in the business's history.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.