Father named as second person killed in Guisborough crash
- Published
A family have paid tribute to a second man who was killed in a crash on Teesside.
Emergency services were called to the crash involving a BMW in Middlesbrough Road, Guisborough on 30 June.
Jayme McCluskey, 35, from Guisborough, was taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital but died on Friday. Another man, Kellam Hodgson, 37, died at the scene.
Paying tribute, Mr McCluskey's family praised medics who cared for him.
They added: "Jayme was a much-loved son, father, brother and friend to many and will be greatly missed."
Cleveland Police previously said it was appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or had dashcam footage, to contact them.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.