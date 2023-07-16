Darlington attack: Five hunted after man seriously hurt
- Published
A man was left seriously injured when he was set upon by five men while he waited for a bus in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
The man was approached outside Darlington's Cornmill Shopping Centre at 20:10 BST on Friday and asked for a slice of his pizza, Durham Police said.
He was then attacked at the bus stop where he was waiting with his wife.
Det Sgt Liam Robertson said it had been an "appalling attack" which had left a man in hospital.
The police force said officers believed there had been several witnesses and urged them to come forward.
"We believe several people will have witnessed the incident as it was early evening and the town centre was busy," a spokesperson said.
Mr Robertson added he was keen to speak to the owner of a small dark blue, or purple car, who may have information.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.