Darlington road could get permanent outdoor seating
Al fresco seating introduced during the Covid pandemic could become permanent, a council has said.
Traders on Coniscliffe Road in Darlington have been able to use part of the highway for outdoor seating since then.
The council is proposing to retain the basic layout, also widening the footpath and introducing a "pocket park".
Daryl Clough, who runs Orb Micropub, said the scheme had been a "lifesaver".
He said the business had benefited from relaxed measures and had seen an increase in trade during warmer weather.
"I can't say enough how much it has changed this area of Darlington," he said.
"Coming out of Covid, when we got our outside seating... it made the area buzzing."
Since the outdoor seating has been installed, the road has been limited to one lane.
Under the plans, a new two-way cycle carriageway would be created, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Jasmin Robson, from Hash Bar and Kitchen, said the area "looks quite continental" and hailed the plans as a "step forward".
Darlington Borough Council leader Stephen Harker said the scheme would create a "vibrant, safe and working gateway to the town centre".
A decision on the plans is due to be made later this year.
