Rainton to carry out Darlington works again after defects
A contractor will replace a road surface after it was found it did not meet the "required standard".
Darlington Borough Council used Rainton Construction to create the cycle path, and resurface the highway, on Woodland Road last year.
However, it said defects in materials were found in the road between Milbank Road and Greenbank Road.
The Durham-based contractor said works would be carried out at "no extra cost to the council or the taxpayer".
After carrying out tests, the council said the road surface, between two junctions, would need to be removed and relayed.
However, the cycle path will be unaffected and the council said it is not aware of any other remedial work needed.
'Responsible contractor'
A council spokesperson said it recognised the "inconvenience", but it was "necessary for the contractors to return to put right the issues that have been identified" at the firm's expense.
It said it would minimise disruption by carrying out the works at night, but said some labour will still need to take place during the day.
The existing road markings will be repainted and additional draining equipment will be installed.
Rainton Construction told the BBC that it was a "responsible contractor" and was working with the council to "promptly rectify" the issue.
It said it had identified an issue with some of the asphalt material it had been supplied with.
"This will be replaced at no extra cost to the council or the taxpayer," it added.
The work will begin on Monday, before the road between Milbank Road and Greenbank Road will close for six nights, between 19:00 and 05:00 BST from 31 July.
