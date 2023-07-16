New James Cook Hospital maternity bereavement room opens
A new £100,000 maternity bereavement room for families who lose a baby has opened.
Dottie's Room at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough allows people to spend time with their child outside of a medical setting, bosses said.
The suite was funded in part by families, including the parents of a baby called Dottie after whom it is named.
The South Tees NHS Trust said the new room was a more appropriate space.
It has its own private entrance and is soundproofed from the labour ward.
Debbie Bezance, delivery suite manager, said: "Our old bereavement room was in the middle of our busy delivery suite, where you could hear all the sounds of a labour ward, including babies being born and other families celebrating.
"As you can imagine, that was really difficult for our bereaved families to hear when they were going through such a heart-breaking time.
"It's been our dream to have a bereavement room like this for a long time and I'm so grateful to everyone who has helped turn it into a reality.
"The new suite will, and already is, changing lives."
Bereavement midwife Tracy Pickersgill said: "Although it's sad that it's already being used, it's a comfort to know that the new area is supporting families."
