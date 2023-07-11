Drone used to fly items into Stockton's Holme House prison
- Published
A police dog helped catch a man accused of using a drone to fly items of contraband into a prison.
Cleveland Police said PD Moose helped find the 56-year-old hiding in undergrowth near Stockton's Holme House.
Prison bosses alerted the force after the incident just after 14:00 BST on Monday.
A man has since been arrested on suspicion of throwing an article or substance into a prison.
He was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance or a licence and remains in custody.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.