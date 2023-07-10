Thornaby: Boy, 3, injured by teenager on e-scooter
A three-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by an e-scooter ridden by a teenager, who then fled the scene.
The child and his mum were crossing Trenchard Avenue with a lollipop lady, near Christ the King Church in Thornaby, at around 15:30 BST.
The youth, dressed in black, continued along the road, knocking the boy over before making off, police said.
Meanwhile, two girls on an e-scooter have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car outside a school.
The boy was initially thought to be seriously hurt, although he was later found to have suffered minor cuts and bruises.
He was taken to University Hospital of North Tees to be checked over and have an X-ray on his arm, police said.
Schoolgirls on e-scooter
Cleveland Police said the teenager riding the e-scooter did not stop at the scene and officers have appealed for witnesses.
The North East Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of a road traffic incident involving a young child just after 15:20, on Tedder Avenue, close to Christ the King RC Primary School.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew and requested the support of our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service who attended by road," a spokesperson said.
"One patient was then taken to hospital by road for further treatment."
At about 16:40, paramedics were called to reports that two young girls on an e-scooter were involved in a crash with a car outside North Shore Academy in Stockton.
"We sent a clinical team leader, air ambulance, a doctor and two emergency ambulance crews who took the two patients to North Tees hospital for further treatment," a spokesperson added.
