Money raised for Bishop Auckland chemotherapy 'comfy chairs'
- Published
The family of a man who loved getting the "comfy chair" when he was treated for a rare cancer has raised money to buy more of the seats for patients.
Peter Beedle was a regular at Bishop Auckland Hospital's Mara Unit for two years until he died in February.
His family said the 59-year-old's mood would be improved during chemotherapy if he could have his favourite chair, the only reclining seat.
Family members have now raised more than £4,300 to pay for more chairs.
The money will also go towards tablet computers to help other patients while they undergo treatment.
His wife Karen said: "Peter used to try and get to what he called the 'comfy chair' and that made his day a successful one.
"He said it was more comfortable as it reclined - whereas if he was sitting in an upright seat for eight hours that wasn't a good thing.
"I've even known the nurse move the reclining seat into another room for him, and his mood would be much better when he came home if he'd been in that seat. Being comfortable when you're having treatment is a huge part of it."
Mr Beedle - who was well known in Bishop Auckland having owned a chip shop there for 30 years - was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma - an aggressive type of cancer - in April 2021 and started chemotherapy three months later.
He called the hospital "his second home" spending many weeks in the Mara Unit - which provides treatment for up to 250 patients per week, as well as providing telephone advice for patients and their relatives.
His family said raising money to improve equipment and furnishings was their way of saying thank you for "all the support they were given".
Chris Bain, Mr Beedle's son-in-law, said they had started fundraising online and in the chip shop.
"Because Peter was so well known everyone was keen to give what they could and we have been overwhelmed by the support from the local community," he said.
"We're so pleased that from a sad situation there comes something positive and we can give something back to the staff who really became like extended family."
