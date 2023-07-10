Vandals cause £40,000 damage to Thornaby Academy
Vandals caused £40,000 worth of damage when they climbed on to a school roof and destroyed utility units, police have said.
The kitchen at Thornaby Academy on Baysdale Road, Thornaby, was forced to close and flooding damage was caused to multiple classrooms, Cleveland Police said.
PC Katie Lister said youths put their lives at risk when they went on the rampage between 23 and 25 June.
Officers appealed for information.
The vandals destroyed vents and an air handling unit which controls the gas for the kitchen, and a hot water boiler, the force said.
PC Lister said: "There is a serious risk of serious injury or death being caused to those climbing on the building due to numerous hazards including electric shock."
She said if anyone saw anyone trespassing on a school roof they should call 999.
