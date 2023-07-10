Adam Thomson: Three people jailed for Hartlepool manslaughter
- Published
Three people who chased and killed a man in revenge for a knife attack have been jailed.
Adam Thomson, 30, was hit by a Ford Focus in Hartlepool as he tried to flee after attacking his ex-partner's new boyfriend, Teesside Crown Court heard.
The three had previously denied murder but admitted manslaughter.
Sarah Hadfield, 35, was jailed for five years 11 months, Anthony Hadfield, 40, seven years and seven months and Steven Corbett, 31, five years and a month.
The Hon Mrs Justice Cockerill KC, said no sentence she could impose could "heal" the pain of Mr Thomson's family.
The court heard Mr Thomson forced himself into his ex-partner's home in Sydenham Road at about 03:00 GMT on 4 January.
There he stabbed his ex's new partner, Anthony Hadfield, who retaliated and slashed Mr Thomson in the cheek.
Anthony Hadfield called his friend Corbett who arrived at the scene moments later in a Ford Focus driven by his girlfriend and Hadfield's sister Sarah.
Prosecutor David Lamb KC said that brief call was to arrange a "joint revenge attack" on Mr Thomson.
Mr Lamb said there was then a "mob-handed hounding" of Mr Thomson with the two men pursuing him down Sydenham Road with knives while Sarah Hadfield made three failed attempts to hit him with her car.
After hitting a parked car, Sarah Hadfield then hit Mr Thomson from behind, with her car ending up on top of him.
CCTV showed the defendants trying to push the car off Mr Thomson before a neighbour "bravely" came out with a jack to try and free the victim, Mr Lamb said.
Police arrived at about 03:07 and the defendants ran off, the prosecutor said.
He said Mr Thomson was "wedged underneath [the car] in such a position it was impossible to render first aid" and he was confirmed dead at 03:20 by a paramedic.
Hid behind wall
A policeman stopped Sarah Hadfield, who was wearing Garfield pyjamas, on a nearby street moments later to ask her if she had seen anyone running and noticed she was out of breath.
The brother and sister were arrested later on 4 January while Corbett, who put his knife in a bin and hid behind a wall after fleeing the scene, handed himself in five days later, the court heard.
Forensic pathologist Dr Jenifer Bolton concluded Mr Thomson died as a result of "respiratory compromise and compression of the chest and upper body", adding he also suffered multiple broken bones and ribs.
In a statement read to the court and addressed to the three killers, Mr Thomson's mother Joanne said her "happy memories" of her son had been replaced by "images no mother should ever have to see".
She said Mr Thomson had been the carer for his father who was seriously ill and as a result of the trauma, he now needed 24-hour care and had no interest in life.
Mrs Thomson said Mr Thomson's daughter was only three when he died and they "adored being together", adding: "Her future memories have been taken away from her by you."
The court heard all three killers had multiple previous convictions and Sarah Hadfield, a mother of four, had never passed a driving test.
'Genuine remorse'
Sarah Hadfield was also disqualified from driving for 64 months and 25 days and must pass an extended driving test before she can drive again.
Mrs Justice Cockerill said she was satisfied despite the "horror of what happened", Mr Thomson's death was not the result of "serious premeditations" but "bad reactions and decisions" made at a time of "high emotions".
She also said the trio had shown "genuine remorse" and because of the slow speed at which Hadfield had been driving in the "normal course of events Mr Thomson might have evaded serious injury".
However she added: "Sarah Hadfield did drive directly at Mr Thomson more than once but she did not intend to cause him serious injury, but this driving was dangerous."
John Elvidge KC, representing Sarah Hadfield, said her car had been travelling at about 9mph when it hit Mr Thomson with the low speed combining "peculiarly" with the the victim catching his foot on the ground to pull him under the vehicle.
Peter Makepeace KC, for Anthony Hadfield, said before he left the house he was acting in "lawful defence", but accepted that no longer applied when he began to chase Mr Thomson.
'Tragic loss'
Dapinder Singh KC, for Corbett, said it was a "tragic case" but the defendant backed away during the chase before going to try and move the car off Mr Thomson.
No evidence was offered against a teenage boy also charged in connection with the incident.
Speaking after sentencing, Stuart Hodgson, of Cleveland Police, said: "This has been a tragic loss for Adam's family, who were devastated to lose their son so young.
"I hope that the sentencing today of those who took his life will offer them some comfort.
"Steven Corbett, Sarah Hadfield and Anthony Hadfield will now face time in prison to think about the consequences of their actions that day, and the fact that they took Adam's life."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.