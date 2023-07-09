Tall Ships: Boats ready to sail out of Hartlepool

More than 40 boats will now sail to Norway for the second leg
By Charlotte Brammer
Reporter, BBC Radio Tees

Thousands gathered to watch a parade of 40 vessels getting ready for a trip across the North Sea as part of the Tall Ships Race.

Hartlepool was one of this year's five host ports for the race which started in the Netherlands.

The town hosted a free four day event to mark the occasion with live music and entertainment.

Sunday bought the festival to a close, with a parade of 40 ships sailing to Fredrikstad, Norway.

Harrison (left) and William (right) were just two of the youngsters enjoying the spectacle

The international event is a summer series held in European waters.

Musical headliners included Maximo Park and The Wailers and local musicians Amelia Coburn and Dylan Cartlidge.

Almost a million people visited the event when it last came to the town, in 2010 , and the authority said at the time it had generated an estimated £16m for the local economy.

William, who wants to be a train diver when he grows up, said he was "really excited to see the boats", including one described as looking like a pirate ship.

"I've never actually seen a real one", said the youngster, who had travelled to the North East from Croydon with his family.

Self-described 'boat expert', Harrison, from Scotland, said he "loves boats" and had enjoyed the weekend.

His family, who are from Hartlepool, said they had attended so he could "get to know his roots".

Hartlepool Tall Ships
Ships from around the world sailed to and from Hartlepool
