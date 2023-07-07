Norton paedophile who had hundreds of worst images jailed
A pensioner has been jailed after being found guilty of child sexual offences and of possessing a large number of indecent images of children.
Henry Devine, 72, was arrested in February 2021 on suspicion of sexual touching of a child.
Electronic devices seized from his home in Norton, Stockton, contained more than 1,600 pictures, including hundreds in the most serious category.
At Teesside Crown Court Devine was jailed for two-and-a-half years.
He was convicted of three counts of sexual assault and three counts of possessing indecent images of children after a three-day trial in May.
Devine, of Argyll Road, was also ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge and will be on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.
'Very brave'
Det Con Gemma Allan, from Cleveland Police's child abuse and vulnerable adult (CAVA) team, said the young victim was left "extremely distressed" and safeguarding was put in place as soon as the report was received.
"The victim was very brave though and was able to give officers an account which meant we could get our inquiries under way quickly and effectively," she said.
"I hope today's result will bring reassurance that Devine will now be in prison and subject to strictly monitored restrictions on his release."
Det Ch Insp Matt Murphy-King described Devine's crimes as "deplorable" and encouraged anyone who had experienced abuse to contact the force.
"CAVA's experienced and specially-trained officers will always carry out a thorough, professional and sensitive investigation against anyone who would harm and abuse vulnerable people.
"Abuse of any nature, recent or non-recent, can be reported at any time of day or night to Cleveland Police."
