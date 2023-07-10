Fears new homes near Middlesbrough will become 'isolated'
- Published
Plans for 550 homes on the edge of a town will leave occupants with no access to bus services or shops, a councillor has claimed.
Developer Bellway wants to create the development in five phases on land off Low Lane in Stainton, Middlesbrough.
Councillor David Coupe warned it would become a "little isolated community" away from any amenities, if allowed to go ahead.
Bellway said it would provide part of a solution to the area's "housing needs".
The plans, due to be submitted to Middlesbrough Council, suggest hundreds of homes would be completed between 2026 and 2033.
The developer owns about 43 acres (17.5 hectares) of land, near the A174, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, Mr Coupe described it as "building for building's sake" and believed the plans would be rejected if unchanged.
"There are no proper footpaths, there is no bus service, no community, no shops, no anything, it's just going to be a little isolated community," he said.
"They are just building like there is no tomorrow and there'll be nothing in Middlesbrough with how things are going."
Mr Coupe said there was a "neighbourhood plan" to protect the "identity of the villages".
He added: "This is going to be a community without a community which is not very good. It's not the sort of place to put a development."
Bellway said it had already held public consultations last month, which had provided feedback from residents.
It said the "wider locale has seen much growth over the past few years" and its development would be "well-contained and "integrated" with existing homes.
A spokesperson said: "Bellway would work closely with Middlesbrough Council to ensure the development is sustainably connected to the area.
"There are a range of facilities already in place, and the site - which has previously been identified as suitable for housing - would have easy access to schools, open spaces, places of worship, a post office and other local businesses."
It added that the council would likely undertake further consultation, once plans are submitted.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.