Cleveland officer charged with making false witness account
- Published
A Cleveland Police officer is due to appear in court after allegedly creating a false witness account.
PC Neal Murray has been charged with misconduct in public office following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
It is claimed that he signed an entry under a victim's name in his electronic pocket notebook on 21 November 2020 during the course of his duties.
He is due before Teesside Magistrates' Court later.
An independent investigation was launched by the police standards watchdog following a referral from the Cleveland force in March 2021.
The probe was concluded the following March and PC Murray was charged in March this year following a review of the evidence by the Crown Prosecution Service.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.