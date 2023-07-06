Cleveland Police officers hurt after 'confrontation' in South Bank
- Published
Two police officers were taken to hospital after being confronted by an "aggressive" group as they investigated an attempted burglary on Teesside.
Cleveland Police said the pair had detained a man in Uvedale Road, South Bank, at about 13:00 BST on Wednesday.
They were then confronted on adjoining Bevanlee Road by people "encouraging the suspect to be violent".
A 30-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
A force spokesperson said the officers suffered minor injuries.
A police radio taken by one of the group during the incident was found a short time later covered in dog faeces, they added.
Two other men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of public order offences and have been issued with penalty notices.
