A66 reopens in Middlesbrough after fallen unit removed
A 66ft-long (20m) industrial unit that fell from a lorry and blocked a main road for a week has been removed.
The gas heat exchanger fell on the A66 in Middlesbrough on 28 June.
A crane lifted the more than 40-tonne load at about 02:00 BST in what Middlesbrough Council described as a "complex operation".
The authority said there had been safety concerns ahead of the removal as the carriageway was above another road and main rail lines.
The exchanger was lifted on to a lorry after trains had stopped running.
Highways engineers made temporary repairs to enable the A66 to reopen and further work will be carried out at a later date.
