Fallen unit that closed A66 in Middlesbrough to be removed
- Published
A large industrial unit that has blocked a main road for a week is due to be removed overnight.
The 66ft (20m)-long gas heat exchanger fell from a lorry on to the A66 westbound in Middlesbrough on 28 June.
Middlesbrough Council said a crane would be used on Wednesday to lift the more than 40-tonne load with repairs to the road surface to follow.
The council said it was "working round the clock" to reopen the road between North Ormesby and Cineworld.
The A172 link road between Longlands and the westbound A66 will be closed from 20:00 BST to allow access for the crane and a lorry.
'Damage'
Geoff Field, Middlesbrough Council's director of environment, said: "We are working round the clock to get the road back open as quickly as we can, but to do that we need to get the vessel lifted out and taken away.
"A lot of work has been done around weight calculations for the crane coming in to ensure we get it removed safely.
"Once that's been done we will repair the damage to the [road surface] and to the waterproofing on the bridge itself.
"Where possible this work will be undertaken overnight, but we advise motorists to avoid the area where possible until further notice.
"In the meantime I'd like to thank the travelling public for their patience and understanding, and assure them that we will have the A66 fully open again as soon as we possibly can."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.