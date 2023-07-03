Adam Thomson: Three people admit Hartlepool manslaughter
- Published
Three people have pleaded guilty to killing a man described as a "doting father".
Adam Thomson, 30, died after an incident in Hartlepool's Sydenham Road on 4 January.
Sarah Hadfield, 35, Anthony Hadfield, 40, and Steven Corbett, 31, admitted manslaughter when they appeared at Teesside Crown Court earlier.
The trio, who are all from the town, had denied murder and will be sentenced at a later date.
In a tribute issued shortly after his death, Mr Thomson's family described him as a "quiet lad" and said they were "devastated to lose him so young".
He was a father to a three-year-old girl when he died.
Sarah Hadfield and Corbett, of Brenda Road, and Anthony Hadfield, of Wensleydale Street, were due to stand trial for murder on Monday but admitted the lesser charge instead.
The court heard no evidence would be offered against a teenage boy also charged over the incident.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.