Guisborough fatal crash: Tribute to 'much loved' father
The family of a man killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "much loved" father.
Officers were called to Middlesbrough Road, Guisborough, just after 20:00 BST on Friday to a single-vehicle crash involving a BMW 5-series.
Cleveland Police confirmed Kellam Hodgson, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another man, aged 35, was taken to hospital where he is in a critical condition.
A statement released by his family said: "Kellam was a much-loved son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend."
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage to get in touch.
