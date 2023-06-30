David Thompson-Love admits murdering Maurice Bennett in Ormseby
A man has admitted murdering another man on Good Friday.
Maurice Bennett, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived at a property in Oakrise, Ormesby, on 7 April. His family said he was "so loved" and would be "missed by many".
David Thompson-Love, 37, also of Oakrise, Ormesby, admitted murder when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody with sentencing due to take place on 1 September.
